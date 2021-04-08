Joyce Withrow Cunningham

Cunningham
On April 6, 2021, our sweet little "GG, GRANDMA, GGG" passed peacefully. She had battled with several illnesses over the past five years. At her passing she lived with her grandson Damon and his wife Amy and spent her final months and many special memories with family and a few close friends.
Joyce was a hairdresser and salon owner for over 30 years. She was the first to help someone when she saw they were struggling or needed any help. Joyce had a hard work ethic and was known for telling you like it was. To say she was feisty was an understatement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Nina Olive Jarrell, her only child, Jewell Shawn Withrow, her first husband, William Guy Withrow and second husband I.V. Cunningham, Sr., sisters, Jewell, Iris and Pauline, brothers, Clifford and Bruce. Also preceding her in death was Joe Minardi, her longtime companion.
Joyce is survived by her grandson, Damon (Amy), great-grandchildren Haley (Jess), Natalie (Phillip), Damon "Scott", Jr., and Jacob, and great-great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Collin Lake. Special friends, Betty Jo Monday, Janice Lucas, and Gretchen Elmore, thank you girls for your visits and prayers. She is also survived by her nieces, Debbie Keeney and Nina Walls, great-nieces Amanda Keeney-Carte and Ashlee Keeney, and great-nephew Larry Walls, Jr.
Her final request was to be cremated and placed with her daughter's ashes.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Joyce's family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com