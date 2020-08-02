HARRY T. BARCLAY, JR, 82, of St. Albans went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV and the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143
