EDDIE CUMMINGS JR., 63, of Sias, WV, passed away, July 30, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 p.m, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
