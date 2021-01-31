WILLIAM GLEN DURST, JR., husband of 58 years to Alma L. (Bragg) Durst, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2021 at the age of 76 years following a long illness.
His children Glenda, David and Deanna, along with his 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, adored him and are heartbroken.
Services are scheduled for 11 am, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at The Tree of Life Church, Cincinnati, Ohio with Pastor Joel Urshan officiating, and burial immediately thereafter at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 am. He is missed by a host of family and friends.
T.P. White Funeral Home in Cincinnati is assisting the family. Please visit www.tpwhite.com or tlccincy.org for the complete obituary.