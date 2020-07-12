Jr. Hanchey

ROBERT P. HANCHEY JR., age 77, of Charleston, passed away Friday July 10, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020
Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.
Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.