RONALD K. SAUNDERS, JR. 68, of St. Albans, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a short illness.
Ron was raised on the west side of Charleston and was a 1971 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He retired from Dow Chemical with 35 years of service and was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM. He was an extremely active member of Gods' Lighthouse Church on Washington Street W in Charleston. Ron had a passion for old cars, motorcycles, and spending time at their home in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his Dad, Ronald K. Saunders, Sr.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Ruby Saunders, son Jeremey Saunders and wife Rebecca, daughters Lindsey Saunders, and Alissa Saunders, grandson Caanan Saunders, Mother Maxine Saunders, two brothers Randy Saunders and wife Vanisea, and Rickie Saunders and companion Cindy Calvert. He is also survived by other relatives and his Church family.
A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m., at God's Lighthouse Church, 4278 Washington St. W. Charleston, WV 25313 with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Ron's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com