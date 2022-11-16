Thank you for Reading.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, JUANITA BELLE LINGER went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home, where she and her late husband of 50 years, Iverson Velvy Linger, Jr., raised their family.

She was born March 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Russell and Maud Wright Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Hensley.

