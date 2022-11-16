On Sunday, November 13, 2022, JUANITA BELLE LINGER went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home, where she and her late husband of 50 years, Iverson Velvy Linger, Jr., raised their family.
She was born March 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Russell and Maud Wright Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Hensley.
Juanita was a full time homemaker, as well as a caregiver to several family members in need. She was a very caring, loving and selfless person, who constantly put others before herself. She loved Jesus and praised him for every day He gave her.
She truly enjoyed and treasured her family. In her words, she had three beautiful baby boys, Kevin (Donna) Linger of Milton, David (Bobbie Jo Harman) Linger and Philip (Julie) Linger both of Newton; she was also very proud of and adored her granddaughters, Amanda Linger of Amma, Bridget Linger of Left Hand and Abagail "Abby" Linger of Fairmont; also left to remember her is her brother, Homer Hensley and his family; other nieces and nephews; church family at the Newton Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 16 at the Laurel Point Cemetery, Newton, with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. There will be no visitation.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.