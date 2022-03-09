JUANITA BURDETTE, 97, of Leon passed away Sunday March 6, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She had a long career in education as a teacher. She started out teaching in the Rocky one room school house and then taught at Leon Elementary until 1967. Following her time at Leon, she was a substitute teacher in the Cabell County school system and eventually finished her career at Ona Elementary. Juanita was a longtime member of the Leon Baptist Church where she taught a Sunday School class, played the piano/organ and was a longtime trustee of the Leon Cemetery. She was a member of the Buffalo Chapter No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star.
Born October 27, 1924 in Leon she was the daughter of the late Charles King and Rebecca Stone King. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arthur Burdette Sr.; half sisters, Ruby Pickens, Ruth Stone; half-brother, Charles H King; sisters, Ardydean King, Kathleen Hill and brother, Herbert King.
Survivors include her son, Charles "Laddie" Burdette and his wife Karen of Buffalo; grandchildren, Garrett Burdette and his wife Brittany of Buffalo, Ali Burdette of Buffalo and great-grandson Nash Burdette.
A brief tribute to honor her life will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday March 10, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery, Leon with Pastor Fred Sparks officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the Leon Cemetery Fund, 35/4 Aylor Street, Leon WV 25123.