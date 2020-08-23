JUANITA C. COTTRELL age 91 of Montgomery died August 19, 2020. She was born February 22, 1929 in Boomer and was the daughter of the late Matt and Margaret Nutter Crow. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ross B. Cottrell, daughter Jodi Lynn and a sister Margaret Rhodes.
She was a member of Handley Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughter, Pam Musick and her husband Ron of Montgomery; son, Bryant of Montgomery; grandson, Kristopher and wife Mindy of Hurricane; great-grandsons, Ross, Bryant and Gabriel all of Hurricane; sisters, Alma Rice of Charleston and Janet Shultis of Bearsville, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery where social distancing will be required and also please wear a mask. The funeral procession will leave for the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.. Expressions of sympathy can be sent was www.odellfuneralhome.com
The family thanks the doctors and staff at the Montgomery General Health and Rehab center for their care during her nine years with them.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Handley Baptist Church, Box 70, Handley, WV 25102.