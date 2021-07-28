JUANITA F. "POLLY" HUDNALL, 90 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Tessie Hudnall and her brother, Raymond Hudnall.
Polly was a graduate of Montgomery High School and WVDRS. Her employment included the medical records departments of Montgomery General Hospital and Shawnee Hills Mental Health Center.
She taught Sunday School classes and Bible lessons for many years. She attended Glen Ferris Apostolic Church and has left this world to meet THE KING.
Survivors include two brothers, Del (Lorene) Hudnall, Bob (Gerri) Hudnall and one sister, Judy Scott, many extended family members and a host of friends.
Celebration of Polly's life will be 2 p.m., on Thursday July 29, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Pastor Chad Smailes officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GFAC, P.O. Box 74, Glen Ferris, WV 25190. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com