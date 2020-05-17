JUANITA HILL SELBE, 93, of Nitro, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Juanita was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a retired accounting assistant / office manager at Union Boiler Company and Nitro Electric Company. Before being homebound, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Nitro.
She was preceded in death by John (Jack) Hill, husband of 38 years, and Calvin Selbe, husband of 13 years; parents Bertie Wolfe and Dwight Buckland; brother Dwight (Junior) Buckland; sister Christine Buckland and brother Robert Buckland.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Zirkle and husband Mike; daughter, Jeanie Gibson and husband Mike; granddaughters, Melody Gibson and Michelle Gibson; sister, Kathalee Davis; sister, Bethalee Brewer; brother, Luther Buckland and wife Lorraine; brother, Bill Buckland and wife Judy; and Jeani Leighton, her loving caregiver.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held and streamed to YouTube by Cooke Funeral Home.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.cookefuneralhome. com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Juanita's favorite charity.