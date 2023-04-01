Thank you for Reading.

Juanita Mae (Wilson) Boggs
JUANITA MAE (WILSON) BOGGS of Nitro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Juanita was a 1967 graduate of Scott High School in Madison and of the Marshall University Registered Nursing Program in 1970. She was a pre-school aide at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro for 19 years and worked in the gift shop at Cross Lanes Cracker Barrel for many years. She also worked at Glover Clinic, Boone Memorial, and CAMC Memorial before retiring to care for her three children. She was a homemaker, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and a 25-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #121 in Madison. Juanita was an active member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro.

