JUANITA MAE (WILSON) BOGGS of Nitro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Juanita was a 1967 graduate of Scott High School in Madison and of the Marshall University Registered Nursing Program in 1970. She was a pre-school aide at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro for 19 years and worked in the gift shop at Cross Lanes Cracker Barrel for many years. She also worked at Glover Clinic, Boone Memorial, and CAMC Memorial before retiring to care for her three children. She was a homemaker, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and a 25-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #121 in Madison. Juanita was an active member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years Dale Boggs, her parents A. Lee and Sarah Allean (Bailey) Wilson, her brother William "Bill" Wilson, baby brother Robert, and Sister Esma E. Sumpter.
Those who remain and mourn her passing are her daughters Christy Wageman (Stan), Amy Tucker (Elden), and son Steve Boggs (Sherry), six grandchildren Conner and Rachael Tucker, Luke and John Boggs, and Alex and Nick Wageman, and her sister Helen White, and her spoiled dog, Charlie. She is also survived by other relatives, a host of friends, and her church family.
A Celebration of Juanita's life will be on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro with Rev. Sara Facemyer Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Ortin Heights Cemetery, Nitro, WV. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Juanita's memory to a local animal shelter.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Juanita's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com