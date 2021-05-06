JUANITA MAE YOUNG, 81, of Elkview went home to be with Jesus, Monday, May 3, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Harold Young.
Juanita was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Elk River Ministries and Outreach. She was a pre-school teacher and retired from Bream Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with family and friends and will always be known as "The Greatest Mamaw in the World." She will always be remembered as the best wife, mother, and grandmother. She was full of love, and that was her secret ingredient in all her homemade strawberry cakes, and every meal she made.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Young; daughter, Debbie (Scott) Means; sister, Donna Sloan; grandchildren, Christina (Shawn) Melton, David H. (Sherry) Means, Penny Young, Jackie Young, and Jeff Dye; and eleven great grandchildren.
A service will be 12 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Means officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 11 - 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Family hour will be from 10 - 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.