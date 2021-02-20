JUANITA MAXINE KORB (COTTRELL) 95, a longtime resident of East Bank, died Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester, Va.
Born March 27, 1925 in Sciotoville, Ohio, Maxine was a daughter of the late Genevieve Bender Cottrell and Harvey Beebe Cottrell.
When Maxine was a toddler, the family moved to West Virginia, where she graduated from East Bank High School in 1945.
After graduation, Maxine worked in the drafting office at DuPont's Belle plant, where she met Gerald E. "Gerry" Korb Jr., a company draftsman. The couple had their first date on Valentine's Day in 1953 and married less than two months later on April 11.
Their marriage yielded two children - Antonia Lee ("Toni") and Daniel Bruce ("Dan") - before Mr. Korb, onetime mayor of East Bank, died on Feb. 13, 1969. By then, Maxine had completed her beautician studies and would eventually open her own beauty shop in the basement of the family home in East Bank, where she worked until retiring at the age of 80.
Maxine was a devoted member of East Bank United Methodist Church for more than 75 years, serving as worship chair from 1975 until 2018, when she moved to Virginia to reside with her daughter's family.
An enthusiastic gardener - she raised roses and tomatoes with equal aplomb - Maxine was an active member of the East Bank Garden Club. Her prized accomplishment was winning third place at the Capitol Rose Show for her Peace Rose.
Maxine was also a Girl Scout leader and regularly participated with her husband in the activities of the East Bank Lions Club.
In addition to her daughter, Toni O'Connor (Adrian), of Stephens City, Va., and son Dan Korb (Tracy), of Garrisonville, Va., Maxine is survived by a brother, Charles Cottrell, of Longview, Texas; niece and caretaker Teresa Blankenship, of Amma; three grandchildren, Danielle, Lynn, and Alexander Korb, all of Stafford County, Va., and numerous other nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Maxine in death, in addition to her husband, were two sisters, Mildred and Betty, and two brothers, Herbert and Paul.
A graveside service is scheduled for March 5, 2021, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London at a time still to be determined. A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at East Bank United Methodist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maxine's memory to East Bank United Methodist Church.
Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is in charge of arrangements.