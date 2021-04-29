JUANITA PAYNE RATLIFF ISAAC, 98, of Salisbury, MD, formerly of St. Albans, passed away April 22, 2021, at John B. Parsons Assisted Living Home. Juanita was born on November 19, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Eva Reese and her husband John Isaac.
Juanita was retired from Union Carbide after many years of loyal service. She loved her family, gardening, playing cards, and her dogs. She was a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church in St. Albans.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Meadows and husband John O. Meadows; two sons, John R. Ratliff, Jr. of Little River, SC, and William Ratliff and wife Lisa Temple of Jacksonville, NC. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804