Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.