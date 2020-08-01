JUANITA R. MITCHELL, 84, of Smithers, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Juanita "Rosie" Mitchell had a nursing career that spanned for over 30 years where she retired from Beverly Nursing Home in Glasgow. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Smithers for over 50 years and she was also a member of the choir. Rosie was devoted to her family, friends, and community. She always had a word of encouragement, a humorous remark, or a bit of wisdom for all who were blessed to have met or known her.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, George, and Martha Mitchell; sisters, Ruby Foster, Edith Mitchell, and Louise Clark; brothers, Emmanuel, Charles, Thomas, and George Mitchell; sister-in-law, Sue Mitchell; brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Charles L. Foster; granddaughter, Leah L. Morris.
Rosie leaves behind to cherish her memories: Sons, Gordon Sr. (Lorena) and Barrett; Godson, Maurice Anderson; grandchildren, Gordon II (Haley), Steven (Ai), Bossie (April), Patricia Morris, Barry Mitchell, II, Terri Mitchell; sister, Dorothy Fairfax; a host of nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Lois Turner. Rosie is also survived by her great-grandson, Dex Carter Mitchell, who she described as the "Sunshine of her life."
The homegoing celebration will take place on Saturday, August 1, at the First Baptist Church in Smithers. Visitation will take place at 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.