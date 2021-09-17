JUANITA ROSE ROGERS 94 of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living, Scott Depot.
She was born in Oak Hill, WV to the late George O. and Wilma Rogers Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E. Rogers, Jr; son, Scott Hiran Rawn; grandson, Michael Fulton; brother, Jack Crawford; sister-in-law, Gerry Crawford.
Juanita was a retired LPN from Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston with 25 years of service. She was a devout Christian and very strong in her faith. Juanita had a servant's heart and lived to serve others. She loved crafting. Especially, needle work, jewelry, making Christmas ornaments and floral arrangements. She loved her family, friends and her furbaby, Muffy and will be missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Susan Ware (David); daughter-in-law, Marie Rawn; brother, Timothy Crawford, grandchildren, Michelle Brewer (Lee), Kimberly Bullock (Jason) and Bryan Null; great grandchildren, Spencer, Abigail, Thomas, Xavier, Zander and Haylee; furbaby, Muffy.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Brian Dean officiating.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., at Highlawn Memorial Park, 1435 Main Street E., Oak Hill, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., to 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.