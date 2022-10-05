Thank you for Reading.

Juanita Ruth Burford
Obit User

JUANITA RUTH BURFORD, 90, of Hurricane passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and is now in the presence of the Lord. She loved her Family, her Church and her Church Family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Kenneth Burford and daughter Anita Hudnall.

Recommended for you