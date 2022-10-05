Juanita Ruth Burford Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Obit User Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUANITA RUTH BURFORD, 90, of Hurricane passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and is now in the presence of the Lord. She loved her Family, her Church and her Church Family.She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Kenneth Burford and daughter Anita Hudnall.She was a Trustee with Charleston National Bank for more than 25 years.She is survived by Daughter, Gale Grant, Son Kenny (Tamara) Burford, Grandchildren Angie (Danny) Cottrell, Kenny (Nicole) Grant and Benjamin Burford, 4 Great Grandchildren and Brother Fred King.Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Light House Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Prevett officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Charles Lee Curry Bertha I. Clements Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities