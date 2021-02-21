JUANITA RUTH ONE "GADGET" HUSON SYLVEST, 79, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at home in Cuenca, Ecuador.
She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on October 30, 1941. She was a former resident of Charleston, WV. As a teenager, she wrote an award-winning weekly newspaper column. She was a graduate of LSU, SMU and Thunderbird School of Global Management. In later life, she worked for the Maryland Department of Commerce, was a licensed sea captain sailing charters and teaching sailing along the Eastern Seaboard and in the Caribbean, performed marriages as an ordained minister, and was active in many community and new age groups. She loved to travel, teach, sing and dance (including a mean Flamenco). She was fluent in Spanish and moved to Ecuador in her 70s specifically to teach Spanish/English. Always ready for the next grand adventure, she believed "life is not a spectator sport."
She is survived by three daughters: Tasha (Dave) Walsh of Lexington, VA; Rebecca Sylvest, Glengormley, Northern Ireland; and, Vivian (Tom Butler) Sylvest, Arvada, CO. She also is survived by five grandchildren and a brother, Roland Huson (Martina) of Charleston, WV. She was predeceased by her former husband, Vernon Martin Sylvest, and her parents, Roland and Malva Haynes Huson.
For more about Juanita, please go to "facebook.com/juanita.one".
A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, February 27 at 11 a.m., Eastern Time. For information on attending virtually, please email JROmemorial@protonmail.com