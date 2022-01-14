Juanita Shepard Jan 14, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUANITA SHEPARD 64, of Sissonville, passed away January 10, 2022. Service will be at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Johnie Pat Brown Ruby Orwahua Stokes Hairston Debbie Hopkins Jimmy Mike Zifilippo Douglas James Harrison Jr. James Daniel McKay Blank Larry Jackson Sigman Blank Greg “Tank” McCracken Blank Duwayne Marshall Arnold Antoinette Tallarico Van Meter Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022