JUANITA SLOAN, 87, of Charleston passed away September 6, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division. She was a Retired Supervisor with the State Policy Academy, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents, Arthur and Dimple Murphy Cadle; daughter, Patricia Mihaly, son-in-law, Arthur Lara, II, brother, Billy Cadle and wife Phyllis. Surviving is her loving husband, Dewie Sloan; sons, William Harless and wife, Larsia, Michael Ols and wife Debbie, and Michael Sloan and wife Jada all of Charleston; daughter, Maysel Lara of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; brother, James Cadle and wife Dorothy of Charleston; sisters, Edna Fisher, and Dimple Jean Farmer and her husband Carl all of Charleston. Grandchildren, Rita Sweeten, Arthur Lara, III, Michelle Lara, Jackie Knight, Zack Harless, Hunter Sloan, Daisey Sloan and 17 Great Grandchildren. Private Graveside will be held Friday, September 11, at the Tinsley-Murphy Cemetery, Big Tyler Road, Charleston.Public visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m..
