JUANITA TURNER, 98, of Craigsville, WV, passed away at SRMC Extended Care Facility and went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021 after a long illness.
Juanita was a Christian and a Baptist by faith. She was born July 28,1922 in Roane Co, the daughter of Kellis and Ada Ashley Hensley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, T.R. Turner,Jr. on March 21, 2015, her daughter-in-law, Judy Fowler-Turner and brothers, Elvin, Thurman, Elmer and Clyde. She worked alongside her husband operating Turner's Grocery in Richwood, WV over 50 years.
Survivors include, son Earl E. Turner, Sr. of Gainesville, GA.,Daughter Lana Symes and husband Jim of Craigsville, WV. Grandsons Earl E. Turner, Jr. of Gainesville, GA, Eric Turner and wife Amy of Newnan, GA, and Scott Burroughs and wife Bridget of Midland, NC, Great-Grandchildren Luke Turner of West Point, NY, Katie Turner of Newnan, GA and Jacob Blankenship of Summersville, WV.
Funeral will be at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, WV, on Thursday, April 1. Visitation from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. with Larry Russell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Richwood, WV.
ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS WILL BE IN PLACE.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home.