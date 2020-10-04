JUANITA VANSICKLE, 76, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away October 1, 2020. Graveside services will be observed at the Pine Grove cemetery in Milton, WV, Monday, October 5, at 11:30 AM. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.