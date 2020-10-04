Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUANITA VANSICKLE, 76, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away October 1, 2020. Graveside services will be observed at the Pine Grove cemetery in Milton, WV, Monday, October 5, at 11:30 AM. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.