JUDGE EDWIN "ED" BURON WILEY died on March 1, 2023, at the age of 81 years, in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, two children and two grandchildren. His friends and family were the most important people in his life.
He was born in Princeton, West Virginia in 1941, but spent the first years of his life on the outskirts of a shipyard in Portland, Oregon, where his mother worked as a welder and his father worked odd-jobs and construction.
He returned to Princeton after the war, served in the Air Force in the early 60s, returning once again to graduate from Concord College, and then the West Virginia College of Law in 1970. He began private practice in Princeton, and later worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Mercer County. His successful representation of William T. Martin, Jr. ultimately led the Supreme Court of West Virginia to strike down parts of the habitual criminal statute as unconstitutional, preserving credit for the time spent in jail pending trial and conviction of a criminal offense.
His successful prosecution of Earl Ellery Wright, one of the FBI's 10 most wanted criminals, resulted in a thirty-five year prison sentence.
In 1990 he was appointed Family Law Master for Mercer, Summers and McDowell County, and he retired in 2008 after more than 30 years of public service. He measured his success as a judge in his ability to protect the children and young people in his court from the vitriolic extremes of divorce and family conflict. He told his family and friends: "If you want to do something to honor my memory, hug your children and tell them you love them." An outspoken advocate for working people and the environment, and against ignorance and fear, he never stopped believing that the answer to the question "am I my brother's keeper" was: "yes, I am." A life-long liberal democrat, he also believed that a person's character could best be judged from the character of their enemies. He often read Mark Twain, he often loudly sang country music, which he called "hillbilly music," on weekends he made superlative biscuits from scratch, and always watched the Mountaineers. He was most comfortable in beer joints and libraries.
He said he tried to follow the advice of Justice William O. Douglas: "Judges are supposed to be men of fortitude, able to thrive in a hardy climate." Craig v. Handy, 331 U.S. 367 (1947).