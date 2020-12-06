JUDITH ANN ISAACS, 79, went home to be with the Lord Thursday November 26, 2020.
Judy was born February 3, 1941 in Lewisburg, WV to Forrest and Louise Moss who preceded her in death.
She grew up in St. Albans, WV where she married her childhood sweetheart James (Jim) Isaacs on August 29, 1958. Judy and Jim came to Brevard County from Rio Grande, OH in 1987. Since then she has served as Vice President of Sun Kraft Electrical Contractors in Cocoa, FL. She was an active member of Islander Alliance Church in Merritt Island.
Judy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Isaacs; children: Jimmy (Lisa) Isaacs of Titusville, Kevin (Rosario) Isaacs of Port St John, and Stephanie (Mike) Watkins of Titusville, daughter-in-law Cindy Isaacs of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Jamie (Justin) Wasson of Titusville, Nikki (Barry) Russell of Titusville, Andrew (Grace) Isaacs of Louisville,KY, Chris Isaacs of Lexington, KY, Meyleen Acat (Omar Ferrer) of Orlando, Tabatta Mauro of Port St. John, Emma (Teagen) Watkins of Titusville, and Ellie Watkins of Titusville; great grandchildren: Isaac, Eli and Damion Russell of Titusville, Parker Wasson of Titusville, and Caroline Isaacs of Louisville; she is also survived by brother Bruce (Sue) Moss of St. Albans, WV. Judy was preceded in death in 2018 by son Greg Isaacs of Louisville, KY.
In addition to her beloved family, Judy will be greatly missed by her large and loving extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Those who knew her best will miss her greatly.
Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. A video of the service will be available at northbrevardfuneralhome.com after December 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Islander Alliance Church, 2450 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953 or to Teen Missions International, 885 E. Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL 32953.