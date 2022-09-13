Thank you for Reading.

Judith A. Luikart
JUDITH A. LUIKART, 70, of Leon, passed away Saturday September 10, 2022 at her home. She was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School. She worked as an insurance agent throughout her career starting at the Insurance Exchange and retiring from Arthur, Krenzel & Lett Insurance Agency.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Snyder; sister, Betty Snyder; brothers, Jack Snyder, Sonny Snyder, "Jug" Snyder, Roger Snyder and Ed Snyder.

