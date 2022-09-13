JUDITH A. LUIKART, 70, of Leon, passed away Saturday September 10, 2022 at her home. She was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School. She worked as an insurance agent throughout her career starting at the Insurance Exchange and retiring from Arthur, Krenzel & Lett Insurance Agency.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Snyder; sister, Betty Snyder; brothers, Jack Snyder, Sonny Snyder, "Jug" Snyder, Roger Snyder and Ed Snyder.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Darrell Luikart; daughter, Laura (Archie) Quigley of Poca; sons, Christopher (Suzanne) Luikart of West Newton PA and Chad (Faith) Luikart of Ocala FL; grandchildren, Hope McLane, Taylor Quigley, Noah, Quigley and Grace Luikart; great grandchildren, Aiden Casto, Jaxson Cavender, Cameron Cavender and Adalynn Quigley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution be made to
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Luikart family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.