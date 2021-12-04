Judith A. Slate Dec 4, 2021 6 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUDITH A. SLATE, 76 of Mammoth passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home after a long illness. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Slate family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judith A. Slate Mammoth Pass Away Illness Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eleanor Miller James Lee Robertson Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Joan Frances Burke Grant Allen Ford George William Monroe Blackshire Blank Grant Allen Ford James A. McCoy Sr. Julia Annette Sistrunk Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists