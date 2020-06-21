JUDITH A. SUTHERLAND, 86, of Nitro, WV, passed away June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Judith was born July 18, 1934, in Tad, WV, to the late Lewis A. and Louise A. Foyer Underwood.
Judith was a homemaker, loved her Mountaineers, churches, enjoyed camping, doing puzzles, artwork, playing with her grandkids and looked forward to the annual WVU Baptist student reunions which she considered her extended family.
Judith is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Pastor Clifford H Sutherland; sons, Clifford (Patricia) of Morgantown and Paul Sutherland of Charleston; one sister, Peggy Sowards of Nitro; brother and sisters-in-law, Richard Sutherland of Martinsburg, Cindy Sacher of Dayton, Ohio, Topsy Chittum of Hurricane, Jimmy Richmeier of Virginia Beach, VA, and Butch Chittum of Hurricane; grandchildren, Jeremy Sutherland of Cross Lanes, Jennessa Sutherland of St. Albans, Jennifer Sutherland of Morgantown, Andrew Sutherland of Mooresville, NC, Stephen Sutherland of Morgantown; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend, Thomas Mahaven of Morgantown.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Underwood, Myrtle Knight, Andy Underwood, and Joe Underwood. Also deceased are brother and sisters-in-law Tom Sutherland and Nancy Dabbs, and in-laws Clifford H Sutherland, Maxine Hatfield Sutherland Chittum and Lyle Chittum, and special grandparents Charles and Elizabeth Hatfield.
In accordance with her wishes, Judith's body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry, continuing to give.
Family suggests donations may be made in memory of Judy to: Nitro First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 296, Nitro, WV 25143, or Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund, c/o Triple S Harley-Davidson, 7300 Willie G Avenue, Westover, WV 26501.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV.
Condolences: www.cookefuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/cliff.sutherland.5