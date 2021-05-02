JUDITH ANN BASILE-CLARK, "JUDY", 77, passed from this life on April 6, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center's General Hospital. Judy was being treated for metastatic cancer at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA and was back in WV to visit family and friends. Judy was born on December 9, 1943, in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Carroll Edmond Jackson and Delcie Winifred (Dotson) Jackson.
Judy was a proud graduate of Pennsboro High School and Fairmont State College. She was well respected by her medical colleagues for her life-long work as an excellent Nurse Anesthetist. She was called an "angel" by many she cared for including her first husband, the late Joseph Charles Basile II, whom she lost to cancer; her second husband, the late Larry Sem Clark, whom she lost to diabetes; as well as other family members and friends that she cared for over the years. In addition to caring for others, Judy loved traveling, do-it-yourself projects, and spending time with friends and family.
Judy is survived by her beloved grandson, Joshua Lacy Canterbury, whom she treasured, his wife Sara Canterbury and her great grandchildren, Lomon and Elleanna Canterbury; her brother, Norman Jackson, of Pennsboro, WV; her sister, Sandy (Jackson) Hammond, of Georgia; her sister, Barbara (Jackson) Lopez, of California and her sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson (widow of Lehman Jackson) of Pennsboro, WV.
She was preceded in death by Joseph C. Basile II (1st husband) of Charleston, WV; Larry S. Clark (2nd husband) of Charleston, WV; Julia Lynn (Basile) Canterbury (daughter) of Charleston, WV; Joseph Charles Basile III (son) of Orlando, FL; Lehman Brooks Jackson (brother) of Pennsboro, WV; and her twin brother Robert Paul Jackson of Harrisville, WV. Judy often spoke of how she was not afraid of death due to her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and looked forward to reuniting with her loved ones that passed before her.
A combined memorial service for both Judith and her son, Joseph Charles Basile III, is being planned at a later date. The memorial will be held in Charleston, WV with a graveside service to follow in Pennsboro, WV. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her family and friends.