A memorial for JUDITH BASILE-CLARK and her son JOSEPH CHARLES BASILE, III will be held on Saturday July 17th 10 a.m. - noon at the Elk River Nazarene Church in Mink Shoals, WV. There will also be a second memorial at Pike Church of Christ in Ellenboro WV from 5 - 7 p.m.
