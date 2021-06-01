JUDITH ANN FISHER, 80, of Hurricane, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 at Hospice Care in Charleston, WV after a short battle with oral cancer.
She was a 1959 graduate of Hurricane High School. She enjoyed traveling and did so as often as was possible. Many trips with friends, family, cruises and of course the yearly trip to Myrtle Beach. She had various hobbies including crocheting, reading, shopping and spending time with family. Her latest joy were her two newest great granddaughters.
She was a member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James L. Fisher, parents; Edith Roberts, James D. Roberts and Walter Easter and brother Ned Easter.
She is survived by her son, Steve Fisher and wife Nina; daughter Stephanie Jividen and husband Tim; grandson Alex Jividen (Jessica); granddaughter Kayla Donze (Jeremiah); grandson Dylan Jividen; great granddaughters Laila, Emma and Amelia Jividen and Arabella Donze.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane. Visitation will be 6 til 8 on Tuesday at the Church.
The family would like to express special thanks to Marilyn Davies, Dr. Brandon Prendes and all the amazing nurses at Cleveland Clinic for their compassionate, patient, loving care and also to Hospice.