JUDITH ANN (HORNOR) SAVAGE, 84, died peacefully at home in Wyoming, Ohio, April 28, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's disease. She lived a full, meaningful and joyous life dedicated to the service and care of others, including her husband of more than six decades, her three children, five grandchildren, and hundreds of patients through her career as a hospice nurse and EMT/Paramedic.
Judy was born on March 4, 1937 in Charleston, WV, to Eleanor (Keim) Hornor and Thomas Roland Hornor, the youngest of three girls. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Martha (Hornor) Hickman and Elizabeth "Libby" (Hornor) Clark.
Judy leaves behind her devoted and beloved husband of 65 years, David J. Savage, Jr., also a Charleston native. Judy and Dave first met in grade school in Charleston and began dating in high school. They graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1954, she as Salutatorian of their class. While in college they eloped, sending a telegram to their parents that they had married.
Following up on an interest sparked by her father, Judy was a dogged researcher of her family's genealogy. She was a member of the Cincinnati Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century.
As a volunteer on the Wyoming Life Squad Judy was one of the first qualified Paramedics in her adopted community. As a home care nurse at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, she joined with other nurses to create the hospital's first pediatric hospice program, known as Starshine.
Judy and David had three children, David J. "Jack" Savage III of Middleton, NH, Thomas Jonathan Savage of Sacramento, CA, , and Susan Elizabeth (Savage) Kline of Rochester, NY, all of whom were raised in Wyoming and graduated from Wyoming High School. Grandchildren include Claire and Abbie Savage of Sacramento, CA, Devon Kline of Saranac Lake, NY, Bridget Kline and Brian Kline of Rochester, NY, all of whom brought her great joy.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Friendship United Methodist Church in Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Judith Hornor Savage's memory to Starshine Hospice Program, which can be made online at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or by mail to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.