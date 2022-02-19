JUDITH ANN POWERS HACKNEY, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
Judy was born on March 23, 1938 to Jack and Beulah Powers of Charleston, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where she was homecoming queen. Judy and her husband, H.T. "Ted" Hackney, were married for over sixty-four years and enjoyed traveling with their friends and family.
Judy worked as a local real estate agent/broker and business owner for many years and enjoyed interior design of her and her family's homes. She was an avid bowler and basketball player who loved flowers, gardening, and reading books. She loved working puzzles and enjoyed playing Scrabble with other games with her grandchildren. She loved WVU sports and rarely missed watching a game. Her plant collection was extensive, and her home was always full of flowers. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren for all their accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Beulah Powers, her beloved grandson, Luke Krawchyk, and her cousin Judy Mello.
Judy is survived by her husband, Ted, her brother, Larry Powers and wife Carol, daughters, Diane Hackney, Leigh Krawchyk, and Sandi (Greg) Shamblin. Grandchildren, Brittany Lilly, Logan (Melissa) Krawchyk, Amber Lilly, Lauren Krawchyk, and Jacob Shamblin, Dirk Shamblin, and Taylor Shamblin. Her beloved cousins, Jackie Arnold and Barbara Eaves, her close family friends, Linda and Jerry Carol, and her loving caregiver she considered a daughter, Kat Lowe.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the CAMC Memorial CPICU for the loving and caring support.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, on Sunday, February 20, at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Nunley officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.