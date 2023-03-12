Thank you for Reading.

Judith Auer Toney
JUDITH AUER TONEY of Bedford died February 16, 2023 after being in Hospice care for 2 days. She was born March 12, 1943 in Charleston, West Virginia.

She attended Dunbar High School in Dunbar, West Virginia where she was a member of the honor society and a cappella choir. She went to West Virginia University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated with an English degree. She met her future husband Alfred R. "Buddy" Toney Jr. through his mother Elizabeth Toney at her teaching job where she taught literature and remedial English in Ravenswood, West Virginia. They were married 54 years until his passing in January 2021. She was also preceded in death by sister, Betty Jane "Janie" Hermansdorfer, brother, Jack Luther Auer, mother, Margaret Miller Auer, and father, Lloyd Carl Auer.

