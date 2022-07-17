Judith Belcher

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Life of the party, brilliant, witty, beautiful, caring, JUDY. You could always tell when she walked into a room. Usually because she would announce her presence, but more so because the room would feel immediately warmer and brighter.
She loved four letter words, happy hours with her friends, finding the best food to eat during her travels, anything by Nora Ephron, Mid-Century Modern homes and furniture, supporting artists, snuggling with her pup Tito - and her great passion, teaching. Not in the literal sense of teaching at a school (although her kids do have very fond memories of her stepping in to be the art teacher at their elementary school on several occasions), but in the way that she freely and joyfully shared her knowledge to lift up those around her. Whether it was finance, polymer clay, politics, entrepreneurship, fine art and fine craft, the list goes on and on. If you were in Judy's orbit, you were likely fortunate enough to have some of her sparkle rub off on you in one or all of these areas.
The delight she had in helping others is second only to the love, support, and devotion she showed as a mom. Her kids wish to express their condolences to everyone who didn't have a mom as tremendous as theirs. Really, you missed out.
We can just hear her now, "Don't cry because I'm gone. Instead, raise a glass and be happy that you knew me... because I was fabulous!" Oh! And make sure you write to your representatives and vote in every election - especially local ones. If we're forced to carry on without her, then we have to make sure the arts are funded and that we live in a safe, equitable place. She wouldn't have it any other way.
Her soul is no doubt gallivanting around the world, inviting all of us to explore outside of our comfort zones.
To respect her wishes, there will not be any formal services. Get together with your loved ones and share good stories about her - with a cocktail in hand and using language not suitable for print. In lieu of flowers to the family, go out and buy something that you love from a local artist. Then, think of Judy every time you enjoy it.
