JUDITH BOWEN RICHARDSON, a teacher to hundreds of elementary students and a friend to all, died February 12, 2022.
She was born June 18, 1947 in Charleston, WV and grew up in St. Albans, WV. Judy graduated with the Saint Albans High School Class of 1965. Judy's teaching career spanned over 30 years. At the time of her retirement, she was teaching 3rd grade at Confidence Elementary School in Red House, WV. After retiring from teaching in 2013, Judy moved to Clinton, NC. The congregation at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church welcomed her with open arms. She was a member of the Adult 1 Sunday School Class. While living in Clinton, Judy was also active in the local line dancing class. The class often performed at local events and participated in several events at Myrtle Beach. Judy loved dancing to beach music, especially The Band of Oz.
In 2018, Judy moved to Knoxville,TN to be closer to her sister, niece, and nephew's family. Judy quickly made some dear friendships with her neighbors.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Wanda O'Neal Bowen, her half-sister, Charlotte Ann Floyd, and her infant son, Jeffery Todd Richardson.
Judy is survived by two sons, Samuel Alexander (Jake) Richardson and wife, Jennifer Popek of Green Bay, WI and Donald Robert Richardson (Vanessa) and grandchildren, Zoey and Joshua, of Port St. Lucie, FL. Also surviving are her sisters, Jane Lowen, Jean Hardman Swanson (Ivan), Mary Ann Stephenson, niece, Melissa (Chris) Mitchell and their children Dylan and Katie, and nephew, Lenny (Nicole) Stephenson.
She will be missed by many loving cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Judy will be held on June 18, 2022 in St. Albans, WV. Details of the service will be announced later.