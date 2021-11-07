JUDITH CAROL MICHAELSON, 72, suddenly passed away early Monday morning, November 1, 2021 at Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital in Pineville, NC.
Born November 11, 1948 in Charleston, WV, Judy was the last of seven children. She graduated from East Bank High School (1966) and Charleston Business College (1968). Judy worked as an Executive Secretary at the Diamond Department Store, a post she held 4 years until she married and became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She lived in West Virginia and Virginia and retired to Nevada, Arizona, and South Carolina.
Judy enjoyed her rejuvenating beach vacations and oneness with the sea. She also loved to collect and display crystal bells, unusual glass balls and figurines, metal art, metal spheres and gnomes, and enjoyed dabbling in her flower beds. In addition, Judy was fun, giving, and kind. She especially enjoyed hanging out with her buds at the "Bridgewater St" pop-up get togethers. And don't forget her cowboy heroes who caught the bad guys, drove the cattle, and kissed the girls goodbye. Judy loved eveyrthing southwest, except for the scorpions and heat.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Owen Michaelson. Their 48-year marriage embodied the quintessential virtues of marriage: selflessness, humility, love, kindness, gentility, honesty, and faithfulness. Judy and Owen were devoted soulmates: " and the two shall become one flesh." (Mark 10:8).
Judy is survived by her only child, Matthew, of Glendale, AZ. Matthew was the joy of Judy's life. She was very proud of his many endeavors and accomplishments. She encouraged and supported him all the way. While in Arizona, Judy and Owen were proud to be foster grandparents.
Judy is survived by three sisters: Reba Carson of Cincinnati, OH; Trudy (George) Snodgrass, Patty Westfall of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews and many, many cousins. Judy enjoyed spending time with her nephew, Mark Westfall of Pineville, NC, who was an integral member of her extended family.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Ben Roy Thomas and Beulah Mae Howell Thomas, and brothers Benny, Billy, and Jimmy.
In accordance with Judy's wishes, there will be no services.