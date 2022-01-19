JUDITH CAROL WATSON, 74, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 17, 2022, at home.
Judith was a Christian and formerly attended Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek where she sang and played with the praise band. She was a Title 1 math teacher, working at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans, and retired from Mary C. Snow Elementary in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleon "Short" & Brookie Vickers Breedlove; brothers, Leo & Danny Breedlove.
Judith is survived by her husband of 54 years, Eddy, whom she married in Santa Monica, CA; children, Eddy Scott (Meaghann) Watson of Rincon, GA & Anthony Shane (Jodi) Watson of Hurricane; grandchildren, Zoee, Liam, Romin & Eastin Watson; sisters, Kathy (Jerry) Skeenes & Joyce (Jerry) Midkiff; brothers, Willie (Mallie) Breedlove & Russel (Teresa) Breedlove.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Entombment will follow in the WV Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.