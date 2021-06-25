JUDITH CARROLL WILSON, age 78, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 23, 2021. She was surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Judith was a life-long resident of South Charleston where she was a caring member of her community and a pseudo-mother to many.
She requested a private, family gravesite ceremony. However, her daughters would like to invite anyone who was touched by Judy's kindness to join them for a celebration of her life to be held on Saturday, June 26 from 4 - 7 p.m., at Caf Appalachia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caf Appalachia or mailed to PO Box 8011 South Charleston, WV 25303.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Hayes for his wisdom and guidance, Kanawha Valley Hospice for their comforting presence and impeccable care, and Snodgrass Funeral Home for making her arrangements.