Judith (Cooke) Byus

JUDITH "JUDY" (COOKE) BYUS, 83, went to her heavenly home on April 2, 2020. She was a resident of Madison and passed away peacefully in her house.
Born on September 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Denna and Esta Cooke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Byus, and brother, James "Jim" Cooke.
She was former secretary for J.R. Rogers, Attorney, and retired as secretary from Hobet Mining. She was a longtime member of Madison Baptist Church, where she had been active in the choir, women's circle, and children's program.
Judy is survived by son, Michael (Tammy) Byus of Mount Holly, N.C.; daughter, Susan (Mickey) Thompson, Madison; and son, John (Shannon) Byus of Olathe, Kan.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kris (Stacy) Byus, Denver, N.C., Carley Byus, Olathe, Kan., Tyler Thompson, Morgantown, Tahnee Thompson, Madison, and Savannah Byus, Mount Holly, N.C.; her great-grandchildren, Kenadee, Grayson and Barron Byus, Denver, N.C.; nieces, Kitty (Artie) Barker of Madison, Kim Dickenson of Grand Junction, Colo.,; nephews, Steve (Kathy) Byus, Jim (Donna) Byus of Madison, and their families.
A private visitation will be at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating.
A Memorial Service will be planned later for family and friends not able to join us now.
The family would like to thank her caregivers that became family to us over these past few years, Shirley, Essica, Emaly, Wendy, Janie, Barbra, and Ross.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Madison Baptist Church Food Pantry, 426 Second Street, Madison, WV 25130, or Dignity Hospice House, 557 Main Street, Chapmanville, WV 25508.