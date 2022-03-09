JUDITH DILLON STOWERS, 79, formerly of Clothier, WV, beloved wife, mother, grandmother went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2022 at her home in Lynchburg, VA following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born March 23rd, 1942 at Fayetteville, WV she was the daughter of the late Ed and Thelma Dillon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 56 years, Dempsey; and brothers James (Buddy) Dillon and Luther (Tommy) Dillon.
Those left to mourn her loss include son Dempsey (Scott) and his wife Amy; her 2 precious grandchildren whom she adored, Cassandra and Dillon Stowers of Lynchburg, VA; sister-in-Law Carol (Sissy) Riggs of Bridgeport, CT; brother and sister-in-Law Wayne and Kathy Stowers of Palm Harbor, FL; her prayer warriors; and her favorites-you know who you are.
Judith was a devoted marine wife, a Christ follower serving in children's ministry for over 30 years, a prayer warrior, and encourager to all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to her local churches of Spruce Laurel Freewill Baptist Church and Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church. Special thanks to her caregivers Susan and Heather from General Shepherd Hospice.
Visitation will be at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV on Wednesday March 9th from 6 - 8. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10th at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. The service will be led by Reverend Paul Little.
Burial will be on Friday, March 11th at 11:30 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.