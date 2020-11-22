It is with heavy hearts that we wish to inform you that JUDITH GAIL CRITCHFIELD, 69, of Rand lost her battle with cancer on November 19, 2020 and is now celebrating in Heaven with her Lord and Savior.
She was a retired surgical nurse for the Charleston Eye and Ear Clinic and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Ruth Jarrett; brothers, David and Bill Jarrett.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 51 years, Richard Critchfield; sons, Richard Lee and Robbie Critchfield; her two red haired girls, Zaylee and Torianna; brothers, Bobby (Nancy) Jarrett, Ricky Jarrett; sisters, Patty Jacobelli, Ginny (Gary) Dravenstott, Jackie (Dickie) Neal; grandchildren, Victoria and Ricky; and her great grandchildren; special aunt, Edie Bostic; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Monday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
