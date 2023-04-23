Thank you for Reading.

Judith Gail Vance
JUDITH GAIL VANCE, 79, of Charleston, passed away April 21, 2023, after a long illness.

Judy was a 25-year resident of Charleston and was retired from Brickstreet where she made many friends, including her best friend, Marcella. She was a lover of British TV and loved her friends from the UK (Norman and Janet Parker). She loved to bake, had a humorous personality, and always loved her "One-line witty comebacks". Judy was a video game enthusiast and always loved to play Township. She was an avid animal lover and has adopted many elderly dogs and loved visiting her "Grand Pups".

