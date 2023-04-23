JUDITH GAIL VANCE, 79, of Charleston, passed away April 21, 2023, after a long illness.
Judy was a 25-year resident of Charleston and was retired from Brickstreet where she made many friends, including her best friend, Marcella. She was a lover of British TV and loved her friends from the UK (Norman and Janet Parker). She loved to bake, had a humorous personality, and always loved her "One-line witty comebacks". Judy was a video game enthusiast and always loved to play Township. She was an avid animal lover and has adopted many elderly dogs and loved visiting her "Grand Pups".
She was preceded in death by her parents Carlin and Jesse Houston Brown and her husband Timothy "Moe" Vance.
Judy is survived by her children; Harrison Tucker (Kim Canterbury), Walter Tucker (Chrissy), Cecil Tucker (Shannon), Leigh Ann Shimp, and Marley Cummings, grandchildren Korrina, Riley, Sierra, Jamie, Stephanie, Casey, and Tony, niece Sue Browning, and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Honoring Judy's wishes she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please make donations to Kanawha Animal Shelter.
The family wants to give a special thank you to Teays Valley Putnam Center, all of the CAMC Hospitals, and to Thomas Memorial Hospital for their generous care of our mother.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Judy's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com