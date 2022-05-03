JUDITH GANDEE, of Hurricane WV, born February 1942 passed peacefully after a long illness in Teays Valley WV on April 30, 2022.
Judy was born in Charleston WV to William and Emma Lusk and was an only child. Judy graduated from Oceana High School in 1959 and went on to attend Concord University, West Virginia State University and WV College of Graduate Studies. She held a BS and Masters degrees in Elementary Education. She married Lewis A. Gandee in September 1962 with her life long friend Claudia Burdette serving as her Maid of honor. She and Lewis made their life together in Dunbar WV. Where Judy raised 3 children and cared for 1000s of students educational and emotional well being.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Rev. William C and Emma Lusk of St. Albans WV.
Judy taught several grade levels at Roxalana Elementary in Dunbar for 35 years before retiring to Teays Valley.
Judy spent her later years surrounded by family and friends - but nothing compared to the time she spent with her grandchildren. They brought constant joy to her retirement. She always looked forward to her monthly "Golden Girls" lunches with her friends from Roxalana and in her favorite seat by her friend Billie Brammer.
Judy is survived by her husband Lewis Gandee of Hurricane WV, her children Son Bill Gandee and spouse Joey Kendrick of Atlanta GA, Daughter Leah Gabhart and spouse John Gabhart of Hurricane WV, Son Mark Gandee and Spouse Susan Gandee, Hurricane WV. Her six grandchildren included: Sarah Elizabeth Boggs, Rachel Brooke Gandee, Ashley Nicole Gabhart, Katherine Ann Gabhart, Johnson William Gabhart, and Matthew Wayne Gabhart, cousins and close friends.
On behalf of the family we would like to offer a special thank you for the kindness, compassion and love shown to Judy by the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire in Teays Valley. You truly filled her time with as much friendship and love as you did the care that she needed. We are forever grateful.
Bill and Mark would also offer a special loving thank you to their sister, Leah - for her care, compassion and tireless efforts toward the comfort of their mother and support of their father.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Ron McClung officiating. Interment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
You can visit Judy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans