JUDITH GATENS HOLMES, 64, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on October 4, 2022, surrounded by her five sisters. Judy was a spiritual, thoughtful, intuitive, and compassionate woman who rejoiced in the love of her husband Robert and took great pleasure in her beloved cats. Robert was her greatest blessing. In him she found the love of her life. Together they created a warm and loving home that reflected the strength and joy they took in their marriage. Judy was deeply thankful for her family and friends. She loved making and giving gifts for special occasions, and playful gag gifts for Robert and the sisters and their families.

Judy grew up with her parents Edward and Tracey Gatens and her sisters in Dunbar, WV. She graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and earned her B.S. in Education from West Virginia State College. She was an early childhood teacher for many years until she became an associate baker at Walmart in Cape Coral, Florida.

