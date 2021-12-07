Judith Ingram Elswick

JUDITH LEE INGHRAM ELSWICK passed away on December 3, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Inghram of Shrewsbury, WV. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Ann Zakas, brother Terry Inghram, and step daughter Samantha Elswick. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Bobby Elswick of Shrewsbury, WV; daughter Melissa (Don) Nelson of Shrewsbury, WV; brother John (Patricia) Inghram of Shrewsbury, WV, sister Sandra Mease of Oak Island, NC; grandchildren Zain (Rebekah) Nelson, Allie (Billy) White, and Emma Nelson; first great grandchild on the way. Several nieces and nephews that she dearly loved and her precious dogs Baby and Sally.
Judy was always the life of the party. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. She enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes. She looked forward to our family trips to the Sauerkraut festival in Ohio each year. Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be terribly missed. Rest in peace our dear and precious JuJu. We love you and will always carry you with us.
Service will be Thursday, December 9, at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Charlie Mays and John McCutcheon officiating. Visitation will be 1-hour prior to the services on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Ward Cemetery in Ward, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Elswick family.