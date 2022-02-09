Judith “Judi” Ann Simmons Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUDITH "JUDI" ANN SIMMONS, 75, of Bartow passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon, WV. Per Judi's wish she was cremated with a memorial service at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judi Judith Ann Simmons St Joseph Buckhannon Hospital Pass Away Memorial Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Blank Alice Danberry Betty Katherine Montgomery Ryan Scott Meadows Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress