JUDITH (JUDY) JUSKOWICH, 73, of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1947, in Steubenville, OH, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Mestrovic) Skunda, and grew up in Weirton, WV.
Judy received a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University (WVU) and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She became a dedicated teacher of English, French, and gifted education. She was a member of Kingdom Evangelical Methodist Church (EMC) with strong Christian values. She was also a former Miss West Virginia, a golfer, and an avid WVU Mountaineer sports fan. Judy was an incredibly special, kind and humble lady who put others first and was always there to help. Most of all, she is remembered for devoting her life to her faith and family.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Ken Juskowich, and daughter, Joy Juskowich, of Morgantown, WV. Ken is a former WVU Mountaineer football placekicker. Joy completed fellowship in Infectious Diseases and will be working as a physician and assistant professor in the WVU Department of Medicine. She is also survived by her two sisters, Karen Weintraub, of Inverness, IL, and Betty Webster, of Longwood, FL.
Friends and family will be received at Kingdom EMC, 540 Fairmont Road, Westover, WV, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Kevin Cain officiating. For those unable to attend in person, service will be live streamed on the Kingdom EMC YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/channel/UCDSkxgYcBB8TMEu8h2cM-hA. Private family entombment will take place at St. Mary Peace Garden Mausoleum. Hastings Funeral Home is entrusted in arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, P. O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650. Donations must be made by check with "Judy Juskowich Scholarship" in the memo line. Send condolences online at www.hastingsfuneral home@gmail.com