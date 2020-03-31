JUDITH (JUDY) LAKE DUMONT, 74, of Charleston, WV passed away March 29, 2020 at her home.
Judy was born August 3rd, 1945 in Niagara Falls, NY to Cletus J. and Mildred A. Byrne. She was a 1964 graduate of Saint Albans High School and she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, from West Virginia State College. Judy had a successful career at Union Carbide, where she was a Sales Accounting Manager. Upon retirement, she had second careers at OSI and General Electric.
Judy's smile was contagious. She loved to laugh and have fun. Her favorite activities included: socializing, playing golf, bowling, card games, crafting and most of all traveling. She was an active member of the Charleston Elks Lodge, as well as multiple golf and bowling leagues.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra Byrne Dinino.
Judy is survived by her loving husband Robert Lee Dumont II; daughters Tiffany King (Russ) and Kimberly Dumont, all of Charleston ; two brothers, William J Byrne (Marylise) of Dayton, OH and Edward F. Byrne (Lois) of McCoy, VA. Judy's 2 grandchildren, Chase and Hailey Norris, were the light of her life. She also had many nephews and nieces, all of whom she adored.
The family will have a private service. An old fashioned wake, to celebrate Judy's life will be planned for a later date. In Lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Charleston Elks Lodge, or the American Cancer Society.
Memories of Judy may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.