JUDITH "JUDY" WALLEN, 67, of Fairview Park, OH, passed away July 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Rice Family Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
