Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JUDITH "JUDY" WALLEN, 67, of Fairview Park, OH, passed away July 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Rice Family Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.